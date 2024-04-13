Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $535.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

