Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 410 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

