Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYON. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.76. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

