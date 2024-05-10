Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Decreases By 82.7%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth about $288,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WCBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

