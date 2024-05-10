Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,030,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

