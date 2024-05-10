Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VERA stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 947,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,379. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.