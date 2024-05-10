Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,533 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,234 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 354,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,754. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

