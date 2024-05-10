YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Short Interest Update

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YS Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of YS Biopharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. YS Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About YS Biopharma
