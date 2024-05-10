WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 323.0% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,602. WANG & LEE GROUP has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.