Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZAPPW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 22,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

