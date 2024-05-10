Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ZAPPW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 22,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
