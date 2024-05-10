Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Drops By 98.1%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UTime Trading Down 4.4 %

WTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,017,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

