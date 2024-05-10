Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Drops By 98.1%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
UTime Trading Down 4.4 %
WTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,017,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
About UTime
