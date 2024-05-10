Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.1 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE ENV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,859. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

