Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,824,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,384,000 after buying an additional 1,128,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,326. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

