Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Zhongchao Price Performance
Zhongchao stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 19,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
About Zhongchao
