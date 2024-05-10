Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,077,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
