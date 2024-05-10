Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,077,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

