Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 405.28% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,965. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.