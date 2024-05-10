iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. 3,485,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,209. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

