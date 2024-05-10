Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 10.2 %

Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 6,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.