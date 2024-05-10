Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $760.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $761.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

