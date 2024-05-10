Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $62.50 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,567 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for about 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 753,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,087. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

