Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

