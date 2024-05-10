Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

HASI stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $32.08. 1,742,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.22.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

