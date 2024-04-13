Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.09. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2207264 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

