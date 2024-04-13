Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Logan Energy will post 0.0200213 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

