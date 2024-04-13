Northann Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 16th (NYSE:NCL)

Northann’s (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 16th. Northann had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Northann’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Northann Price Performance
Shares of NCL opened at $0.50 on Friday. Northann has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Northann Company Profile
