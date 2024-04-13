Northann Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 16th (NYSE:NCL)

Northann’s (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 16th. Northann had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Northann’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NCL opened at $0.50 on Friday. Northann has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

