Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 533 ($6.75).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($10.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.32. The firm has a market cap of £409.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

