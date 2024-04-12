Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 2.5%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09. 2,804,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,213,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

