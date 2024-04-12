JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $52.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. Copart has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.