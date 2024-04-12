Roth Mkm Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $200.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Allstate Stock Down 2.4 %

ALL stock opened at $165.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of -133.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

