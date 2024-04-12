Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,783.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,783.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,167 shares of company stock worth $416,371 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

