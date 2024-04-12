United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The company has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

