Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
NYSE:KODK opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.34.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
