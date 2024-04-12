Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
