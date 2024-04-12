Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.