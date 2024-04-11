1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

