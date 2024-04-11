iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 283.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SHY opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

