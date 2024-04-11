PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,551 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of PRA Group worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRA Group Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $25.04 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $982.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
