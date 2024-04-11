Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Up 3.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

