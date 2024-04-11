BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.39. Approximately 86,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 145,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.
