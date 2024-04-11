Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 314,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.