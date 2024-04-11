Oppenheimer Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $500.88.

META opened at $519.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $207.13 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

