Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 13,034 shares of company stock valued at $245,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $458.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

