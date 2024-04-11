ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ExlService by 398.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

