Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Taylor Devices Stock Performance
Shares of TAYD opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%.
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
