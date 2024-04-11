Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of TAYD opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.