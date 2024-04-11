JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $185.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $169.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

