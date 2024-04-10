Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $5.55 on Wednesday, hitting $218.24. 161,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

