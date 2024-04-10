Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Sets New 52-Week High at $796.00

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 796 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.00), with a volume of 757736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($9.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 713.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 594.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £631.61 million, a PE ratio of 3,652.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

