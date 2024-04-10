Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 296,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ KIDS traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 400,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,914. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $748.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

