Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.75

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 3707659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £451.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

