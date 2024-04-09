Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.75

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 3707659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Price Performance
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.