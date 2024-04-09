Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $447.90. The stock had a trading volume of 403,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,769. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

