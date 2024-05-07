Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $430.86.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $402.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.